Stop before you lop – a quick guide to winter pruning

The late dormant season is the best time to prune most deciduous trees and shrubs. Pruning late in the winter minimizes the time wounds are exposed before the sealing process begins and can help avoid certain disease and health problems.

There are a variety of pruning implements available, and the right tool makes the job much easier. Pruning tools include pruning shears, lopping shears, hedge shears, hand saws, pole saws and chain saws. Always wear protective clothing as well as eye protection when working on a pruning project.

Hillock suggests remembering the three Ds when pruning – damage, disease and dead material. One of the greatest benefits of pruning in the late winter is it’s easier to make good pruning decisions since there aren’t any leaves obscuring the branch structure.

“Trees and shrubs grown for their spring flowers, such as forsythia, crabapple and flowering dogwood, should be pruned after they flower,” he said. “Pruning now would remove many of the flower buds that were formed last year and reduce the display of flowers in the spring and into the summer.”