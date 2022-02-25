Stealth Omicron detected in Oklahoma

Skiatook has 87 active cases of COVID-19. Sperry now has 37 active cases as of February 14, 2022.
There were 7,083 active cases in the state as of February 24, 2022, down from last week. There have been 14,537 deaths in the state. There have been 1,018,328 total cases reported in Oklahoma. The seven day new case average is is 880, down from last week.
Skiatook has lost a total of 44 people to COVID-19. There are 32 active cases in the city, down from 87 last week and 3,887 have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 3,963 total cases.
Sperry has lost 8 people to COVID-19 and has 20 active cases, down from 37 last week. There have been 1,415 people who have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 1,443 total cases.
Owasso has 121 active cases, Collinsville has 51. The city of Tulsa has 21,266 active cases.
The Stealth Omicron variant, also known as BA.2 has been detected in Oklahoma. It is called the Stealth variant because it has many genetic mutations so it doesn't look like Omicron. However, it does appear to be more contagious and will spread more quickly.
The Oklahoma State Health Department released a statement saying, "A sub variant of omicron, BA.2, has been identified in an Oklahoma specimen by Aegis Sciences. While BA.2 has not yet been identified at the state’s Public Health Lab, variant identification and sequencing continues for positive COVID-19 specimens. We are committed to sharing information with Oklahomans on the presence of COVID-19 and its variants in the state.”
Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available and are safe to take together. The CDC now recommends vaccines for all people ages 5 and above. Booster shots are recommended for everyone ages 12 and up.
Research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that unvaccinated adults who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected as vaccinated adults who were previously infected.
It is important to note that you can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19.html