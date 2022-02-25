Stealth Omicron detected in Oklahoma

Skiatook has 87 active cases of COVID-19. Sperry now has 37 active cases as of February 14, 2022.

There were 7,083 active cases in the state as of February 24, 2022, down from last week. There have been 14,537 deaths in the state. There have been 1,018,328 total cases reported in Oklahoma. The seven day new case average is is 880, down from last week.

Skiatook has lost a total of 44 people to COVID-19. There are 32 active cases in the city, down from 87 last week and 3,887 have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 3,963 total cases.

Sperry has lost 8 people to COVID-19 and has 20 active cases, down from 37 last week. There have been 1,415 people who have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 1,443 total cases.

Owasso has 121 active cases, Collinsville has 51. The city of Tulsa has 21,266 active cases.

The Stealth Omicron variant, also known as BA.2 has been detected in Oklahoma. It is called the Stealth variant because it has many genetic mutations so it doesn't look like Omicron. However, it does appear to be more contagious and will spread more quickly.