Statewide virtual school board sets Epic Charter Schools termination proceedings for May

“There are a lot of families and a lot of folks waiting for us to make these decisions,” Franklin said.

Both Schuble, whose role will be to present a case for contract termination, and Bill Hickman, the attorney defending Epic in the matter, objected to the board’s scheduling only two days in May for the proceedings. The possibility of as many as four days had been discussed in the fall.

“I would challenge you — because this has been on the radar for a very, very long time — I would challenge you as experienced legal counsel and attorneys to get to that two days,” Franklin responded. “We will be as fair and impartial as possible.”

Mathew Hamrick and Phyllis Shepherd, the two members of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board who were absent from Tuesday’s meeting, have been barred by a vote of their fellow members from discussions, debates and votes on all Epic Charter Schools matters over conflict-of-interest concerns.