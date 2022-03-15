Statewide candidate filing packets available

Statewide candidate filing packets are available for download on the State Election Board website for candidates filing for federal, state, legislative, judicial, district attorney, or county office. Candidate filing is scheduled for April 13, 14, 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Candidates filing for federal, state, legislative, judicial or district attorney offices file with the Secretary of the State Election Board at the State Capitol. Candidates filing for county offices file with the appropriate County Election Board.

The Candidate Filing Packet contains important dates and deadlines, instructions for filing, candidate qualifications, filing fee and petition information, as well as the Declaration of Candidacy which must be completed and submitted to the appropriate Election Board during the designated filing dates and hours.

All candidates filing for office are required to submit the following:

Declaration of Candidacy (two pages) – signed and notarized

Filing Fee or Petition of Candidacy – filing fee must be in the form of a cashier's check or certified check made payable to "Secretary of the State Election Board" or "Secretary of the County Election Board" as appropriate

Criminal History Disclosure Supplemental Form – if applicable

Candidates with questions regarding their qualifications for office should review the list of qualifications in the packet and/or consult with an attorney. Early, late or incomplete submissions cannot be accepted.

URL GUIDE:

Candidate Filing Packets: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/candidates/2022-candidate-filing-information.html

County Election Boards: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/county-election-boards.html

State Election Board: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/contact-us.html