State updates guidelines for enhanced long term care visitation

Nearly a year after Oklahoma first closed visitation at long-term care facilities, Governor Kevin Stitt and Health Commissioner Lance Frye announced today the state is updating its visitation guidelines to allow visitors who have completed state-certified essential care training to visit their loved one.

Oklahoma closed visitation to long-term care facilities in mid-March 2020 to protect Oklahomans who were most at risk of serious illness from COVID-19. This decision was made earlier than most other states.

Since then, Oklahoma has been a leader in COVID-19 vaccine distribution, with per capita vaccine distribution rates regularly in the top 10 in the nation. Thanks to ongoing mitigation and vaccine rollout efforts in Oklahoma and across the nation, the Kaiser Family Foundation reports that as of Feb. 14, weekly new deaths among nursing home residents have decreased 83% since vaccination efforts began in December.