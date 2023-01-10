State tracks school districts’ use of federal relief funds; Skiatook, Sperry spend nearly $500,000

From Staff Reports
The Oklahoma State Department of Education recently announced that a new online portal is available for Oklahomans to track how school districts are using federal COVID relief funds.
OSDE and public school districts in the state have spent down approximately 58% of the $2.3 billion that the U.S. Department of Education has allocated to Oklahoma to support students in the wake of the pandemic.
Both Skiatook and Sperry districts have spent a combined total of nearly $500,000, or 0.34%, of the total state’s funding.
Skiatook Public Schools has allocated more than $320,000 toward instruction. Sperry has distributed just above $177,000 to cover district operations (highest) and instruction (lowest).
There have been three federal tranches: The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, also knowns as ESSER I; the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, ESSER II; and the American Rescue Plan (ARP), ESSER III.
- Who is Denny Kellington, a Bills assistant athletic trainer lauded for reviving Damar Hamlin? For starters, he's an OSU grad
- As OSU Twitter descends into conspiracy, a look at how the Cowboys stack up in the Big 12
- Bill Haisten: OSU’s king of patience, Brandon Weeden, says college football is broken
- Brock Martin reflects on his college career, assesses the turmoil OSU football program is facing
- Specialty outdoor retailer REI to land in Tulsa in 2024, the co-op says
- OSSAA sends Holland Hall basketball to 5A at mid-season
- Full block of parking property sold in Tulsa Arts District with eye for redevelopment
- McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
- Michael Overall: How Tulsa waited too long to finish one of midtown’s famous streets
- Peyton Hillis, former NFL running back, in critical condition after saving children from drowning
- Sand Springs police investigating death of teenager
- Laredo Petroleum rebranding to Vital Energy, moving to Santa Fe Square
- Kevin Hern gets votes for House speaker on third day of fight in D.C.
- Ornate estate: Forest Hills home has been completely remodeled
- Sand Springs-area fire kills woman, 58, injures two
Thus far, 99.96% of ESSER I funds have been spent ($144.80 million); as well as 93.64% of ESSER II funds ($560.50 million) and 37.58% ($505.50 million) of the nearly $1.5 billion allocated in ESSER III.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!