State Board of Education signs off on withholding $9.1 million from Epic Charter Schools (copy)

"I personally think the current administration wants to do the right thing, wants to move on, wants to serve the Epic students well," said Monies. "I think that’s important — Epic has agreed to the number and is being helpful and cooperating. It shows they are moving in the right direction."

In late May, Epic’s governing board voted to divorce Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended Learning Centers from the for-profit school management company Epic Youth Services, which made the schools’ co-founders, David Chaney and Ben Harris, millionaires over the past decade.

Until those ties were severed, both Epic's Oklahoma schools paid EYS a 10% cut of all state and federal funding they received.

The state auditor has been outspoken in questioning how, when Epic was limited to spending no more than 5% of its taxpayer dollars on administrative costs, that in all previous fiscal years its governing board paid Harris and Chaney’s for-profit company twice that for the school’s management.

And to compound the administrative overhead costs, according to Byrd, the duo hired an entire administrative staff at Epic Charter Schools at public expense to do the work their for-profit management company was being paid to do.