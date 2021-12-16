State Board of Education signs off on withholding $9.1 million from Epic Charter Schools (copy)

The Oklahoma State Board of Education on Thursday voted to dock Epic Charter Schools' next 12 monthly payments by a total of $9.1 million as a penalty for its former management company exceeding legal limits on administrative overhead costs.
This latest penalty covering a five-year period between the fiscal years 2015-2019 is in addition to a $10.5 million penalty the state Department of Education withheld from Epic for fiscal year 2020.
State officials reported earlier this year that Epic’s own spending reports to the state again reflected administrative costs well above statutory limits for all public schools and less than full compliance with mandatory school cost accounting requirements.
“The road to today has been long, challenging and frustrating," said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. "State education dollars should support student learning, not corporate profits. The state board’s vote is a huge step forward for the students and families of Epic, as well as all Oklahoma taxpayers."
The State Auditor and Inspector’s Office lauded Thursday afternoon's vote by the state board, saying it validates the findings of the state's forensic audit on Epic and brings the new total of taxpayer dollars to be recouped as a result to nearly $20 million.
“Epic Charter Schools is a public school district, funded 100% by taxpayers, and my office has a duty to make sure they are spending the money properly,” State Auditor Cindy Byrd said in a press release. “We asked for records and its hired education management company (EMO) refused to fully comply. Our audit findings verified the numbers based on the information the company did provide. Today’s agreement confirms that Epic’s EMO abused millions of taxpayer dollars by hiding its excessive administrative costs.”
Epic Charter Schools issued a statement vowing to seek reimbursement from its former school management company, Epic Youth Services.
"It is our responsibility to right the wrongs that occurred during the tenure of EYS. We will continue to cooperate with the (state Board of Education) and (State Auditor and Inspector). Our duty is to the students and parents that choose Epic," the statement reads. "EYS is responsible for this penalty and Epic will pursue reimbursement on behalf of our school. Though this penalty is substantial, these monies will be returned to Oklahoma public schools. Epic is strong and supports public education statewide."
In an October 2020 report, the state auditor identified chronically excessive administrative overhead costs and inaccurate cost accounting by Epic during the five fiscal years from 2015 through 2019.
The state Board of Education responded immediately in October 2020, voting unanimously to claw back $11.2 million for the 2015-2019 fiscal years.
But for months, Epic officials disputed some of the state’s forensic audit findings and refused to repay the Education Department the $11.2 million, instead offering to repay just $307,000 for exceeding state caps on administrative costs.
After a yearlong review, the state Department of Education revised the amount it believes Epic Charter Schools owes back to the state for excessive administrative spending between 2015 and 2019 from $11.2 million to $9.1 million.
What happens to funds recouped from a school district for excessive administrative spending?
"These were funds that belonged to other districts over that time," Hofmeister explained during Thursday's state board of education meeting.
That means the new penalty being withheld from Epic's next 12 payments will be reallocated to public school districts that receive funds through Oklahoma's state aid formula, which is set in statute.
State Board member Jennifer Monies said during Thursday's public meeting that it's noteworthy that Epic has undergone an overhaul of its leadership in recent months.
"I personally think the current administration wants to do the right thing, wants to move on, wants to serve the Epic students well," said Monies. "I think that’s important — Epic has agreed to the number and is being helpful and cooperating. It shows they are moving in the right direction."
In late May, Epic’s governing board voted to divorce Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended Learning Centers from the for-profit school management company Epic Youth Services, which made the schools’ co-founders, David Chaney and Ben Harris, millionaires over the past decade.
Until those ties were severed, both Epic's Oklahoma schools paid EYS a 10% cut of all state and federal funding they received.
The state auditor has been outspoken in questioning how, when Epic was limited to spending no more than 5% of its taxpayer dollars on administrative costs, that in all previous fiscal years its governing board paid Harris and Chaney’s for-profit company twice that for the school’s management.
And to compound the administrative overhead costs, according to Byrd, the duo hired an entire administrative staff at Epic Charter Schools at public expense to do the work their for-profit management company was being paid to do.
“Who is protecting the school and its students? Why should the new Epic board be responsible to pay for the abuse and malfeasance of the terminated management company?" Byrd said in a Thursday press release. "The new board at Epic Charter Schools has taken great steps toward transparency and have been very cooperative in providing (the state auditor and inspector's office) needed documentation; now they are under attack.”
Byrd added that she hopes to get answers to her questions as investigations by state and federal enforcement progress.
“Almost 14 months ago, I provided documentation to the Attorney General’s Office that proved the company submitted false invoices to syphon off millions in taxpayer dollars under false pretenses,” Byrd said. “I am still waiting for legal action to hold Harris, Chaney, and (Former Epic Chief Financial Officer Josh) Brock accountable.”