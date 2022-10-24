SPS steps up security measures across district: ‘Our No. 1 goal is student safety’

Skiatook Public Schools is prioritizing security across all of its campuses.

School administration’s ongoing efforts to protect its 2,331 students and 335 staff throughout the district come as part of a longstanding partnership with the Skiatook Police Department.

“We work hand-in-hand with them at athletic events and just day-to-day operations,” said Steve Mason, director of operations for SPS. “We are lucky to have a great relationship, especially in regards to student safety.”

The district’s collaboration with the police has lent to an increased focus on improving communication, response times, action plans and more, particularly in the wake of mass shootings in classrooms across the nation.

“The Uvalde (school shooting) made us reintegrate to try to do more than what we have,” Skiatook police Sgt. Wes Henderson said. “It’s just something we take very serious trying to get the best training we can.”

That training comes in the form of sounding alarms, clearing hallways and locking windows and doors during active-shooter drills at different times throughout the year.

“It’s just various scenarios, responding, whether it be single-officer response, multi-officer response … we try to make it as realistic as we can,” Henderson said. “More than anything, everyone knows what they’re doing; it’s a familiarization and keeping skills sharp.”

Skiatook police pride themselves in their response efforts, thanks in part to the Rave Panic Button smartphone app, now in the hands of dozens of school staff and administrators. The software simultaneously offers a one-touch communication to campuses, employees, 9-1-1 and first responders that triggers an immediate action from all parties.

Additionally, the district enlists the help of a school resource officer, or SRO, who walks the school hallways and interacts with students and staff to ensure the district stays protected.

Brandon Foshee has served as Skiatook’s designated SRO for the past four years, and keeps busy rotating across the district’s seven school sites — not only as an officer but as a mentor for the youth.

“It’s definitely back and forth all day,” Foshee said. “A lot of them (students) don’t have that figure that they can look up to, so if I can be that figure, that’s why I do what I do.”

Mason added that the district will continue to conduct safety drills with the police department on a regular basis that provide detailed, incident- and site-specific response protocols for staff to follow during a particular event.

“Our No. 1 goal is student safety in all aspects of operations,” Mason said, “and so anytime that we put that to the forefront ... we feel like a total team effort on that is going to help us protect our students in the best possible manner.”