Sperry's J.J. Dossett named Senator of the Year by OK Veterans Council, Order of Purple Heart

Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Sperry, was recently recognized for his ongoing efforts to support Oklahoma veterans.

Dossett was named Senator of the Year by both the Oklahoma Veterans Council and the Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart.

“I am both honored and humbled for this recognition,” Dossett said in a letter, “… grateful that my service in the Senate has given me this opportunity to help support Oklahoma’s active military and veterans.”

Dossett, a member of the Oklahoma Air National Guard who serves on the Veterans Caucus and Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, has authored several bills to honor and improve the lives of military members across the state.

Senate Bill 853, for example, gives the Oklahoma Military Department greater flexibility in the purchases of heraldry items, such as medals and badges, used to recognize the accomplishments of Oklahoma veterans.

Additionally, Dossett’s Senate Bill 860 pushed to rename the 45th Infantry Division Museum to the Oklahoma National Guard Museum, and authorized the facility to sell military artifacts, books and maps, and use the proceeds to fund artifact purchases and museum upgrades.

He was also the principal author of House Bill 1503, which inserts the necessary language into state statutes to allow collectors to get tags and titles for their military surplus vehicles.

On the local front, Dossett co-authored Senate Bill 624 with state Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso, to rename a section of Oklahoma 20 the “Tech. Sgt. Marshall D. Roberts Memorial Highway,” beginning at 145th East Avenue in Owasso and extending east to 4080 Road in Rogers County.

“My heartfelt congratulations go out to J.J. Dossett,” Vancuren said in a Facebook post about Dossett’s recent accolades.

Dossett’s sister, Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, was also named Freshman Legislator of the Year by the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy in July 2021 for promoting children’s issues, and praised her younger sibling for his accomplishments.

“I’m so proud of J.J.,” Jo Anna said. “He may be my little brother, but he’s also my big hero.”

