Sperry woman who escaped in handcuffs pleads guilty

A woman alleged to have struck a Sperry police officer with a vehicle while attempting to flee arrest pleaded guilty Tuesday in Tulsa federal court to eluding police.
Makaylah Shaniece Burton, 22, admitted to eluding police, a misdemeanor, in connection with the Nov. 8 altercation.
Burton, listed as a Tulsa resident in early 2021, was arrested Nov. 8 on a criminal complaint that alleged she tried to run over Sperry Officer William Wamego as she was fleeing from police.
The charge was filed in federal court because Burton is a member of an American Indian tribe and the crime occurred within the Cherokee Nation reservation.
Federal prosecutors charged Burton Dec. 3 with one count of misdemeanor eluding police.
The decision to file a misdemeanor was based on the evidence, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tulsa said.
The original complaint alleged that Wamego stopped the vehicle Burton was driving in the 900 block of East 98th Street North in Sperry during the early morning of Nov. 8.
Wamego handcuffed Burton and put her in the back seat of his vehicle after finding probable cause to arrest her on drug-related complaints, records show.
While Wamego was processing the arrest, Burton slipped out of her handcuffs, got out of the patrol car and got in her car before driving it away, according to the complaint.
"While driving, she struck Officer Wamego with the vehicle front, driver side," an investigator wrote. "Officer Wamego fired two shots into Burton's vehicle through the front windshield. One of the shots struck Burton in the hand."
The officer pursued Burton, who crashed near Peoria Avenue and U.S. 75. Officers were able to take her into custody without further incident, according to the arrest narrative.
Burton is scheduled to be sentenced April 18.