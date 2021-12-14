Sperry Town Council approves street signs bearing names of original tribal members

On November 9th, four members of the Cherokee Nation met with the Sperry Town Council to propose installing street signs bearing the names of the original tribal members allotted the land that would eventually become the city of Sperry. The proposal was approved and at 11 am, Saturday, December 18th, the new signs will be presented and installed.

‘Chiefy’ Tiger, Sharon Baxter, Walter Dye, and Marshall Hampton shared their family story of how 120 years ago, the land was allotted to their families through the legal process established by the Final Dawes Rolls. “This was all tribal land at one time. The families we’re honoring, the Spybuck, Tinker, Chisolm, and Evans, came to this area during the 1800s and settled right here along Bird Creek.”, said Chiefy Tiger. “Our families lived here like Indians. They raised families, hunted, fished, and planted gardens. Over the years, the land was lost. What we’re doing here is acknowledging our ancestors; we’re remembering they were here. We’re saying, ‘We are still here.”