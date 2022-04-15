 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sperry, Skiatook citizens file for Oklahoma offices

A sign directs voters to a polling place at New Haven United Methodist Church in Tulsa. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file

 JOHN CLANTON

Three Sperry and Skiatook residents filed for candidacy for this year’s federal and state elections.

They were among about 570 individuals across Oklahoma who submitted their paperwork at the state Capitol Wednesday-Friday, April 13-15.

Mike Fisher, of Skiatook, filed for district attorney for District 10, and Wayne Hill, also of Skiatook, filed for state representative for District 66.

Additionally, Sperry citizen J.J. Dossett submitted his name for District 34’s state senator.

Sperry and Skiatook candidates include the following:

District Attorney

• District 10: Mike Fisher, R, 64, Skiatook

State Representative

• District 66: Wayne Hill, R, 64, Skiatook

State Senator

• District 34; J.J. Dossett, D, 38, Sperry

