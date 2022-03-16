Sperry Schools schedules pre-kindergarten enrollment

Sperry Public Schools will have pre-kindergarten enrollment on Friday, April 8th, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM in the auditorium located behind the administration office.

Pre-kindergarten enrollment is for children who will be four years of age by September 1, 2022, but will not turn five years of age prior to September 2, 2022.

Parents need to bring with them the following:

• Proof of residency within the Sperry School district (residents of Quail Hollow require a property tax receipt),

• Current utility bill showing your name and physical address,

• Driver’s license/ state-issued identification.

• Child’s certified birth certificate, and

• Child’s immunization record.

All applicants must complete a Home Language Survey for the 2022-2023 school year. Assistance in completing this form will be available for those who need it. Parents should bring the Indian Card for Native American students.

The Caring Van will be on campus from 11:00-2:00 to provide immunizations for those who qualify. All vaccinations must be current prior to enrollment. Required immunizations for students entering pre-kindergarten include 4 DTP (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus), 3 OPV/IPV (polio), 1 MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), 3 hepatitis B, 2 hepatitis A, and 1 varicella (chicken pox). The Caring Van will also be available for 6th grade students who have not received the 1 Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) booster which is required before they begin 7th grade. For additional information, call (918) 288-7213, ext. 145.

Because Sperry Elementary strives to prepare each student for future success, a comprehensive, full-day pre-kindergarten program has been offered since 2008. While pre-kindergarten is not required by the state of Oklahoma, The Urban Child Institute found in an ongoing independent evaluation that during the year before kindergarten, pre-k children develop literacy, language, and math skills faster than non-participating children. Gains made by Pre-k children are 37 to 176 percent greater than those of non-pre-k children and persist into the elementary grades. When they begin kindergarten, children who attended pre-k are rated more highly than their peers on teachers’ assessments of school readiness.

Sperry Public Schools recognizes the value of important foundational knowledge provided by and social interaction opportunities within a pre-kindergarten program. Research shows that children who participate in pre-k are better prepared for school and score higher on reading and math scores. Sperry Public School 3rd reading assessment scores have been at or above State average for several years. In addition, the percentage of 3rd grade students meeting the Reading Sufficiency Act requirements to be eligible to advance to 4th grade have also consistently been at or above the State average. It is the belief of the administration, teachers, and staff that this success begins with a pre-kindergarten program that is well-rounded and focuses on developmental and kindergarten readiness for all students no matter their ability as they begin their educational journey.

Curriculum in all pre-kindergarten classes is based on the notion that all children can learn and learning at this early age is most easily achieved through play. Developmentally appropriate activities are designed to provide real life experiences and to build on a child’s previous knowledge base. Sperry’s pre-kindergarten program teaches standards related to fine and gross motor skills, social/emotional skills, intellectual skills, reading skills, and math skills. Skills taught include daily lessons designed to build the foundation for future reading and math skills, as well as fostering social and emotional skills that will be essential for success in the kindergarten program. Sperry pre-kindergarten students enjoy active learning experiences that are age appropriate and prepare them for the rigors of kindergarten.

When entering a pre-kindergarten class at Sperry, one might see students interacting with the teacher and assistant in a whole group activity or in small groups working on individualized skills. While fostering independence, the notion of learning through play is also an important aspect that can be seen in the classrooms. Centers are designed for students to engage in activities that allow them to interact with each other while increasing their knowledge base in relation to reading, math, science, and social studies. Since technology is a very important tool used to enhance instruction, pre-k students might be seen interacting with lessons on the Smart Board or learning computer skills in the computer lab in preparation to be a part of Sperry’s one-to-one Chromebook experience that begins with kindergarten. Sperry strives to achieve excellence in education at all levels, and pre-kindergarten is no exception.

While enrollment is not required to be completed on April 8th, class sizes are limited, and enrollment is on a first come first served basis. Once classes are filled, students will be put on a waiting list, and parents will be notified of openings if and when they occur. Transfers will be available for out of district students who are wishing to attend Sperry’s pre-kindergarten program, and parents may fill out enrollment applications at roundup as they await transfer approvals.

We look forward to meeting all our new pre-kindergarten students who will be attending Sperry during the 2022-2023 school year.