Sperry Schedules Pre-Kindergarten Enrollment

When entering a pre-kindergarten class at Sperry, one might see students interacting with the teacher and assistant in a whole group activity or in small groups working on individualized skills. While fostering independence, the notion of learning through play is also an important aspect that can be seen in the classrooms. Centers are designed for students to engage in activities that allow them to interact with each other while increasing their knowledge base in relation to reading, math, science, and social studies. Since technology is a very important tool used to enhance instruction, pre-k students might be seen interacting with lessons on the Smart Board or learning computer skills in the computer lab in preparation to be a part of Sperry’s one-to-one Chromebook experience that begins with kindergarten classrooms. Sperry strives to achieve excellence in education at all levels, and pre-kindergarten is no exception.