Poppy Teague, of Sperry, was recently named to the Abilene Christian University fall 2022 dean's honor roll.

Teague is a freshman majoring in vocal performance at the Abilene, Texas-based university. She was among more than 1,500 students named to the prestigious list.

To qualify for the dean's honor roll, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.