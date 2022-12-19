 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sperry’s Caleb Snodgrass inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Caleb Snodgrass, of Sperry, recently joined The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Snodgrass was initiated at Oklahoma State University.

Snodgrass is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

