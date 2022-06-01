Sperry resident Ronald Walker named National Merit Scholarship winner

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation on June 1 announced over 2,600 winners of National Merit scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.

Sperry resident Ronald Walker, who attends Owasso High School, received the National Merit Oklahoma State University Scholarship. He plans to pursue a degree in engineering.

This year, 155 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Sponsor colleges and universities include 82 private and 73 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

College-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners announced are a part of the distinguished group of about 7,500 high school seniors who will receive National Merit scholarships for college undergraduate study worth nearly $28 million. Earlier this spring, NMSC announced winners of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and National Merit $2,500 scholarships.

These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2022 competition to about 4,000.