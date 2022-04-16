Sperry resident injured in motorcycle accident Friday evening

A Sperry resident was injured in a motorcycle accident Friday evening.

The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. near Lake and Tall Chief Cove roads nearly two miles south of Skiatook, according to the accident report.

It states that Ronald Dodson, 58, of Sperry, who was driving northbound on Lake Road in a Yamaha motorcycle, struck another vehicle traveling the same direction after attempting to pass it.

Dodson departed the roadway to the right, striking a fence and coming to rest in a field, the report states.

He was transported by Country Corner Fire and EMS to a local hospital, and was admitted in fair condition with head, arm, leg, and trunk external injuries.