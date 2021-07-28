Sperry releases Return to Learn plan for the 21-22 school year

Sperry Public Schools had released its Return to Learn plan for the 21-22 school year.
The plan states, "Sperry Public School remains committed to provide Excellence in Education through quality educational opportunities for PK-12 students that are aligned with Oklahoma Academic Standards. We at SPS are committed to maintaining high expectations of all students, increasing individual academic growth, and encouraging students to become socially responsible citizens."
SPS will conduct traditional in-person school operations as appropriate based on the most recent requirements from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma State Department of Education, and local and tribal health departments. Instruction will pivot to distance learning for students as conditions require. The Superintendent will decide to activate distance learning for classrooms, buildings, or the district as necessary. See the district Return to Learn Plan for details on the recommendations and requirements based on current cases of COVID-19.
SPS plans to resume traditional transportation. Buses will continue be cleaned/sanitized on a daily basis. When possible, windows will be down to improve air circulation. Masks are still required for students and staff while on the bus due to the proximity to others. If there is a shortage of bus drivers due to COVID-19, the district may need to reduce the number of bus routes. Notification of necessary changes in routes will be made through the district’s phone notification system.
SPS is asking for all parents to check children's temperatures daily. Children with temperatures higher than 100 degrees will not be allowed to enter any SPS facility.
"It is imperative for the health and safety of all students and staff that students participate in distance learning on days they have a fever or have any symptoms of illness. Distance learning will not count against attendance if the student completes assigned online lessons or returns distance learning packets in the allotted time frame," the plan states.
Social distancing will be implemented where feasible and masks are highly recommended for all non-vaccinated students and staff. Councilors will be available for students and families to help maintain social and emotional well-being. Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of facilities will continue.
All students are automatically enrolled into the Traditional Learning option unless the District receives a request from parents/guardians for their student to participate in one of the other two options.
1. Traditional Learning (on-site instructional delivery) Open to all grade levels. Sperry Public School has as its initial plan to provide traditional instructional programs on site utilizing digital learning management systems and other online resources for in-class supports and activities. The digital component to the traditional learning format will facilitate the preparation of students for a potential forced move to mixed virtual/distance and face-to-face or to all virtual/distance in format. This learning delivery option will be available as long as public health officials deem it safe to do so. Therefore, staff have all planned for this mode of instruction to begin in August. District maintenance and custodial staff have reviewed and prepared for sanitizing and cleaning procedures to ensure each classroom and building is as healthy and safe a learning environment as possible.
2. Blended learning (hybrid instruction utilizing both on-site and virtual/distance learning) Open to secondary grade levels. Sperry Public School will offer students the option of taking some courses online and others on-site. These students will receive some of their instruction on campus in face-to-face instructional environments and some instruction in a distance learning format. Students may attend school for specific courses for which face-to-face instruction is particularly beneficial, then complete other course work off campus.
3. Virtual/Distance Learning (distance/off-campus utilizing either online instructional delivery or distance learning packets) Open to all grade levels. Sperry Schools will also offer students the option of distance learning either through use of distance learning packets or internet-based instructional activities that will provide instruction covering the same
For more information, visit sperry.k12.ok.us.