Sperry releases Return to Learn plan for the 21-22 school year

SPS is asking for all parents to check children's temperatures daily. Children with temperatures higher than 100 degrees will not be allowed to enter any SPS facility.

"It is imperative for the health and safety of all students and staff that students participate in distance learning on days they have a fever or have any symptoms of illness. Distance learning will not count against attendance if the student completes assigned online lessons or returns distance learning packets in the allotted time frame," the plan states.

Social distancing will be implemented where feasible and masks are highly recommended for all non-vaccinated students and staff. Councilors will be available for students and families to help maintain social and emotional well-being. Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of facilities will continue.

All students are automatically enrolled into the Traditional Learning option unless the District receives a request from parents/guardians for their student to participate in one of the other two options.