Sperry Public Schools shifts to virtual learning

Due to the high number of absences among students and employees, Sperry Public Schools will pivot to distance learning for the remainder of the week – Wednesday, January 19 through Friday, January 21, 2022.
Information on assignments and coursework during distance learning will be provided by your child’s teacher(s) through instructional learning packets and/or posted on Canvas or Google Classroom.
Child Nutrition will continue to provide daily meals during the school week at the main cafeteria from 11:00 to 12:30 pm. Click here for more information.
Athletics will continue during this period of distance learning with the recommendation to follow existing COVID protocols.