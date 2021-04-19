Sperry Public Schools joins legal action against state school board over charter school funding

The Sperry school board voted to challenge the state school board over a controversial lawsuit settlement that could reallocate tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to charter schools — at the cost of traditional public schools.

Sperry joins a growing list of area school districts that are disputing the litigation, which would allow charter schools to receive an equal share of the revenue from the state’s gross production, motor vehicle and rural electrification association tax collections, state school land earnings and county tax collections.

"The Sperry Board of Education is joining other districts from around the state in an effort to keep local revenue, such as gross production, motor vehicle tax collections, and county tax collections, local as intended by the Oklahoma Constitution. This local revenue is critical in helping us to maintain our facilities, provide transportation, offer a range of extra-curricular activities, and in serving students with special needs, things that many charter/virtual schools do not provide," said Superintendent Sr. Brian Beagles.

The state school board approved the reallocation in a 4-3 vote on March 25, despite objections from Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and against the advice of its own legal counsel.