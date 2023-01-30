Sperry Public Schools announces 2022-23 site Teachers of the Year

Teachers across Sperry Public Schools recently chose an instructor from among their peers to represent them as the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year. This honor recognizes excellence in education across the district.

Sperry Elementary School: Kristy Hutton

Kristy Hutton has 19 years of teaching experience and is in her sixth year at Sperry Elementary School, where she currently teaches fifth grade English Language Arts. Her teaching responsibilities include instruction in reading, writing, grammar and spelling. Sperry Elementary principal Traci Taylor, said, “Ms. Hutton is an excellent representation of the high-quality teaching that occurs at Sperry Elementary. She ensures that all students are given language arts lessons and activities that meet their individual learning styles, allowing all students to reach their optimal potential.” One of Hutton’s students pointed out that “she is an amazing teacher that can teach you anything you want to learn.” Another added, “Even if kids are not willing to learn, she gets down on their level and helps them learn.”

Sperry Middle School: Laura Daugherty

Laura Daugherty is in her 22nd year of teaching and her 17th year at Sperry. Currently, Daugherty teaches eighth grade English Language Arts, a reading skills improvement class and Pre-Advanced Placement English. With three different subjects to prepare each day, she keeps busy. Sperry Middle School principal Mike Juby said, “Mrs. Daugherty does an exceptional job in preparing her students for the state tests each year and also for preparing them for high school and beyond.” One of her students commented, "Mrs. Daugherty makes her class really fun, and when you have a question she is always very helpful." Another added that she is “an amazing person who is passionate about her job."

Sperry High School: Elizabeth Bryant

Elizabeth Bryant has taught 19 of her 20 years in education at Sperry. She has taught math skills, from sixth grade math through Algebra II. Currently, she teaches Algebra I, Geometry, Pre-Advanced Placement Algebra I for eighth grade and College and Career Math Ready course for seniors. Bryant also manages to find time to be a district leader on the mathematics vertical team. Sperry High School principal Richard Akin said, “Mrs. Bryant doesn’t rely on the textbook or technology to guide the students. She uses a range of strategies and methods to reach every student.” A student recently noted that Bryant “makes sure we understand how to work the problems, not just to get the answer.”

The site Teachers of the Year will each submit an application with a personal biography and their philosophy of teaching for review by the District Staff Development Committee. After reviewing the applications, the committee will announce the District Teacher of the Year later in the spring semester.