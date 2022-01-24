Sperry Public Schools Announces 2021-2022 Site Teachers of the Year

Teachers at each site recently considered who among them this year has exemplified the golden standard of teaching, and chose one to represent them all, their Site Teacher of the Year. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers have been asked to do more than ever before, and have taken on greater responsibilities and duties, so choosing one among them when so many are doing so much was surely difficult. Each site, however, managed to single out one teacher to be their representative of Excellence in Education at Sperry Public Schools.
Sperry Elementary School 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year: Martha Rickman
Martha Rickman has taught elementary students for 15 years, and while only in her fourth year at Sperry Elementary School, she quickly developed a strong rapport with her students and colleagues alike. Currently teaching 1st grade, Mrs. Rickman appreciates the importance of the effect the early years of school will have on a child’s future education. “Mrs. Rickman is dedicated to building a love of learning in her students,” Sperry Elementary principal Traci Taylor said. “There are a lot of fundamental skills to be taught at 1st grade, and she navigates a wide range of teaching strategies to meet the needs of every student.” One of Mrs. Rickman’s former students noted, “Mrs. Rickman helped me like to come to school even when we were learning hard things.”
Sperry Middle School 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year: Makayla West
Makayla West is in her fifth year of teaching, all of it at Sperry Schools. Ms. West teaches middle school students at three separate band levels, including some 8th grade students experienced enough to be included on the Sperry High School Marching Band. In her first year at Sperry, Ms. West served as the Assistant Band Director and advanced to Band Director the next year. Each year, Sperry Middle School band students display their musical skills each year by participating in the homecoming football game, Halloween concert, Christmas Concert, and Spring Concert. Sperry Middle School principal, Mike Juby, noted, "Ms. West is always trying to do better today than how she did yesterday. One can see that in the quality of the band performances. She is very deserving of this award, and the middle school teachers agree." One of Ms. West’s middle school students said, "I like that Ms. West is always willing to help each of us out on our music arrangements when we first get it. She makes sure we all know how to play the tougher spots and gives us the confidence we need when performing."
Sperry High School 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year: Amy Wolf
Amy Wolf has taught 16 of her 18 years as an educator at Sperry High School where she has taught 9th through 12th grade English, including Pre-AP English and Advanced Placement English. Mrs. Wolf has also taught enrichment courses designed to provide students with skills necessary for a wide variety of vocations. Sperry High School principal, Richard Akin, noted, “I am extremely impressed with Mrs. Wolf’s ability to get students actively engaged in learning. She has an amazing ability to bring print to life, and make literature an almost real presence in her class.” One of her students stated that Mrs. Wolf “makes English fun and active with a hands-on approach to elicit excitement about the text.”
The site Teachers of the Year will each submit an application with a personal biography and their philosophy of teaching for review by the District Staff Development Committee. After carefully reviewing the applications, the committee will announce the District Teacher of the Year later in the spring semester.