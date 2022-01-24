Sperry Public Schools Announces 2021-2022 Site Teachers of the Year

Makayla West is in her fifth year of teaching, all of it at Sperry Schools. Ms. West teaches middle school students at three separate band levels, including some 8th grade students experienced enough to be included on the Sperry High School Marching Band. In her first year at Sperry, Ms. West served as the Assistant Band Director and advanced to Band Director the next year. Each year, Sperry Middle School band students display their musical skills each year by participating in the homecoming football game, Halloween concert, Christmas Concert, and Spring Concert. Sperry Middle School principal, Mike Juby, noted, "Ms. West is always trying to do better today than how she did yesterday. One can see that in the quality of the band performances. She is very deserving of this award, and the middle school teachers agree." One of Ms. West’s middle school students said, "I like that Ms. West is always willing to help each of us out on our music arrangements when we first get it. She makes sure we all know how to play the tougher spots and gives us the confidence we need when performing."