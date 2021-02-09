Sperry Public Schools Announces 2020-2021 Site Teachers of the Year

During this difficult time, teachers have asked more of themselves than ever and committed themselves to hours of additional work, most of it behind the scenes and rarely noticed by anyone outside of the school system. Therefore, as teachers at each site searched among their peers for that one teacher who should represent them all, the task to determine their Site Teacher of the Year must have been more arduous than usual.

Sperry Elementary School 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year: Amie WhiteMrs. Amie White is in her 16th year of teaching, all of which has been at Sperry Elementary where she teaches Kindergarten. Elementary principal Richard Akin stated that “Mrs. White is an amazing teacher that uses a variety of instructional strategies and radiates a passion for teaching that is evident in the success of her students.” One of Mrs. White’s former students said that the thing that she remembered, “Mrs. White never was upset and always had a smile on her face no matter what was going on, we could definitely tell that we were loved by Mrs. White.” Another student recalled that “learning was always fun in her class.”