Sperry pre-k school supplies

1-24 count box of Crayola crayons
2-8 count boxes of Crayola jumbo crayons
1 box of thick washable markers, basic colors 1 pair of scissors (small, round tip)
12 glue sticks
3 packages of wet wipes
2 containers of antibacterial wipes
1 box of facial tissues
1 roll of paper towels
1 box of quart size bags
1” 3 ring hardback binder with pockets
Girls: 1 package 81⁄2” x 11” colored cardstock, 1 bottle white glue Boys: 1 package 81⁄2”x11” white cardstock, 4 pack play dough
Label the following items for Pre-K: Backpack (standard size, no wheels)
3 solid color folders with pockets and brads Rest mat
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.