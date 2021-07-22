Sperry pre-k school supplies

1-24 count box of Crayola crayons

2-8 count boxes of Crayola jumbo crayons

1 box of thick washable markers, basic colors 1 pair of scissors (small, round tip)

12 glue sticks

3 packages of wet wipes

2 containers of antibacterial wipes

1 box of facial tissues

1 roll of paper towels

1 box of quart size bags

1” 3 ring hardback binder with pockets

Girls: 1 package 81⁄2” x 11” colored cardstock, 1 bottle white glue Boys: 1 package 81⁄2”x11” white cardstock, 4 pack play dough

Label the following items for Pre-K: Backpack (standard size, no wheels)

3 solid color folders with pockets and brads Rest mat