 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sperry pre-k school supplies
0 Comments

Sperry pre-k school supplies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Skiatook school supplies
Lindsey Chastain

1-24 count box of Crayola crayons
2-8 count boxes of Crayola jumbo crayons
1 box of thick washable markers, basic colors 1 pair of scissors (small, round tip)
12 glue sticks
3 packages of wet wipes
2 containers of antibacterial wipes
1 box of facial tissues
1 roll of paper towels
1 box of quart size bags
 1” 3 ring hardback binder with pockets

Girls: 1 package 81⁄2” x 11” colored cardstock, 1 bottle white glue Boys: 1 package 81⁄2”x11” white cardstock, 4 pack play dough

Label the following items for Pre-K: Backpack (standard size, no wheels)
3 solid color folders with pockets and brads Rest mat 

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Flood of red’: Delta variant behind rising hospitalizations in northeastern Oklahoma, prompting experts' pleas to get vaccinated
News

‘Flood of red’: Delta variant behind rising hospitalizations in northeastern Oklahoma, prompting experts' pleas to get vaccinated

  • Updated

"What we are seeing in Tulsa is our hospitalizations are primarily, of course, unvaccinated patients and patients from surrounding counties," said Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department's executive director. "We're not getting as many people from Tulsa County."

Biden administration provides Oklahoma with $9 million for rural COVID-19 response

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News