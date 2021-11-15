 Skip to main content
Sperry Mayor comments on Country Corner ambulance accident
Sperry Mayor comments on Country Corner ambulance accident

Country Corner Fire Department LINDSEY Chastain/Skiatook Journal

Late in the evening on Saturday, November 13, a Country Corner ambulance was struck head-on by another driver.

At the time of the accident, two medics for the department were transporting a patient to the hospital. The patient did not sustain any further injuries during the accident, but both medics were injured.

The other driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sperry Mayor Debra Burch stated,

I am going to ask that you take a few minutes and offer up a prayer, a thought, or quests for peace for our Country Corner, Fire Department and Police Departments. This has been a very difficult week for these units. Police Department had a suspect attempt to run over our officer, thankfully he is ok. Our SUSA worker was in an accident coming into town on Friday to help locate a water leak and get the water running again. And late on Saturday our Fire Department and Police Departments were called to a tragic accident involving a car and Country Corner Ambulance. One thing that Fire Chief Jim Hall said to me this morning rang true: "When you live and work in a small town you have to always know when calls are made you will most likely know the person involved. It doesn't make it any easier, it still hurts but you know you were there for them.” Those recovering, those in the hospital and those holding family near will feel this town’s love and prayers tonight. God Bless our essential workers.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

