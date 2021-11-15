Sperry Mayor comments on Country Corner ambulance accident

I am going to ask that you take a few minutes and offer up a prayer, a thought, or quests for peace for our Country Corner, Fire Department and Police Departments. This has been a very difficult week for these units. Police Department had a suspect attempt to run over our officer, thankfully he is ok. Our SUSA worker was in an accident coming into town on Friday to help locate a water leak and get the water running again. And late on Saturday our Fire Department and Police Departments were called to a tragic accident involving a car and Country Corner Ambulance. One thing that Fire Chief Jim Hall said to me this morning rang true: "When you live and work in a small town you have to always know when calls are made you will most likely know the person involved. It doesn't make it any easier, it still hurts but you know you were there for them.” Those recovering, those in the hospital and those holding family near will feel this town’s love and prayers tonight. God Bless our essential workers.