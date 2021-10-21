Sperry Marching Band receives superior ratings at State Contest

Fall is a busy time for marching bands, and when that marching band has a history of high achievement, they seem to work non-stop. This certainly holds true for the Sperry High School Band and Band Director Makayla West who have already been busy adding to their list of honors and awards throughout the first half of October.

On October 2nd, the Band of Pirates traveled to Glenpool to compete in the Blue Grey Marching Classic. The Pirates received Superior Ratings and finished 2nd in their subclass, 3rd out of 12 3A bands and 5th of the day out of 20 combined 3A and 4A.

On October 9th, the band competed in their first two-level competition at the Band of Demons Invitational in Beggs. During the first preliminary round, the Pirates finished in the top 12 to qualify for the 2nd, round as well as earning top percussion in 3A. In the finals portion of the competition, Sperry earned superior ratings and finished 3rd out of the 22 bands and 12 in finals, ranging in size from 2A-4A bands. Pirate Caleb Stewart earned outstanding drum major of the day.

Then, on October 12th, the Band of Pirates traveled to Kiefer and competed in the Trojanland Pride Invitational. The Pirates again shined, earning straight superior ratings from all three judges.

The Band of Pirates completed their marching season in triumph. On October 19, the Sperry Band traveled to Oolagah for the OSSAA Regional Marching Contest for their final marching competition. Three separate judges carefully observed the marching quality of more than two dozen schools. The Sperry High School Marching Band received a score of 1, or superior, from all three judges, a perfect ending for their season’s activities.