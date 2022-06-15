Sperry man injured in car accident, hospitalized in 'fair condition' by Life Flight

A Sperry man was injured in a car accident earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 13, around 10:30 p.m. on County Road 52nd West Avenue and County Road 88th Street North nearly 6 miles south of Skiatook, according to the accident report.

It states that Brandon Mcdoulett, 25, was transported by helicopter to a local hospital in fair condition with trunk internal injuries.

Mcdoulett was driving a 2004 Suzuki XL7 SUV northbound on 52nd West Avenue when he hit a driveway embankment and lost control, the report states. He then rolled off the road several times and impacted a culvert and fence before coming to rest in a field.

Osage County Detachment of Troop K, along with Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Osage Nation Police Department, Country Corner EMS, Life Flight and Sperry Fire Department, responded to the scene.