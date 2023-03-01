A Sperry man was critically injured in a single car accident Wednesday, March 1.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on U.S. 75 at the 116th Street North southbound exit ramp, about 3 miles west of Owasso, according to the accident report.

It states that Andrew Woodward, 37, was driving on the exit ramp in a Cadillac SRX when he departed the roadway to the left, overcorrected, then reentered onto the roadway and rolled a number of times before being ejected about 20 feet.

Woodward was transported to a local hospital and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal and trunk external injuries, the report states.

Authorities who investigated the scene determined that the crash was allegedly caused by speeding.