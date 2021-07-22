Sperry kindergarten school supply list

4-24 count box of Crayola crayons (no jumbo) 1 box of thick washable markers, basic colors 1 pair of scissors (small, round tip)
12 glue sticks
1 package of wet wipes
2 container of antibacterial wipes
1 box of facial tissues
1 roll of paper towels
Backpack (standard size, no wheels)
1” 3 ring hardback binder with pockets 3 composition notebooks
12 yellow wooden #2 pencils
2 pink erasers
5”x 8” plastic pencil box (no handle)
1 box of watercolor paints
4 pack of play dough
Girls: 1 box of gallon size bags Boys: 2 boxes of quart size bags
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
