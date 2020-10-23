Sperry High School pivots to distance learning

Dear Sperry Public Schools Parents, Students, and Staff,

Our Administrative Team at Sperry Public Schools, through our partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and Tulsa Health Department, closely examines all COVID-19 related cases and quarantine numbers within our schools on a daily basis.

At Sperry High School we currently have 3 students who have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for quarantining people in close contact with a COVID-19 individual has resulted in 3 staff members to quarantine and 17% of our high school students to quarantine. Our current number of COVID-19 positive cases and staff/students quarantined due to close contact of a COVID-19 positive case has prompted Sperry High School to pivot to Distance Learning for two weeks (Monday, October 26, 2020 through Friday, November 6, 2020).

During Distance Learning high school students will be required to log into Google Classroom daily to receive instruction for all classes. In the event that your student does not have internet access, a paper packet will be provided. The specifics of Distance Learning will be communicated by each teacher.