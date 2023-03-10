Sperry High School Band members are no strangers to state competitions, and this spring they are participating in multiple venues to perform concert, ensemble and solo selections.

They will compete at the OSSAA State Competition in April after earning superior ratings at the OSSAA District Solo and Ensemble Contest in Claremore on March 4 and the OSSAA District Band Competition in Bartlesville on March 8.

Due to their ratings throughout this academic year, the Sperry Band of Pirates are, once again, in the running for a Sweepstakes State Championship.

Soloists headed to state include: Waydon Ingram, Emery Edgar, Kamya Barrett, Jace Million, Aiyana Million, and Chase Ford. Bently Doshier and Weston Preslar also received excellent ratings for their solo performances.

Ensembles headed to state include: the Clarinet Trio of Waydon Ingram, Mikayla Martin and Allysen Dean; Saxophone Quartet of Emery Edgar, Kamya Barrett, Keyara Fleming and Allysen Dean; Brass Quintet of Jace Million, Hannah Enevoldsen, Chris Akers, Lizzy Riggs and Weston Preslar; KL Mallet Duet of Julia Knott and Hailey Lance; and FM Mallet Duet of Chase Ford and Steven Martin. Jessica Mathis and Aubrey Sappington also received excellent ratings for their Flute Duet ensemble.