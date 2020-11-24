 Skip to main content
Sperry grad achieves perfect grade-point average

NORMAN, OKLA. – Sixty students eligible to graduate in December from the University of Oklahoma maintained perfect 4.0 grade-point averages throughout their undergraduate careers at OU. Of the total, 27 reside in Oklahoma. Each of the students has completed all coursework, never making less than an “A” in class.

To commemorate their achievement, the students were honored by OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. in a recent ceremony. Each student who earned an overall 4.0 GPA received a bronze medallion on a crimson ribbon, which may be worn during graduation ceremonies.

The December 2020 graduation candidates from Oklahoma being recognized include:

SPERRY: Kada R. James, mathematics

