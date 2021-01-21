The elementary Sperry girls wrestling club are National Champions!
The seven and under team competed at the prestigious Tulsa Nationals tournament held on January 14th through 16th under the coaching of Cody Williams and Nic Estrada. They came away with a Champion and a runner-up. The tournament is known as the toughest in the world with 2500 wrestlers from 47 states.
Presley Williams, Cody Williams’ daughter, was a runner-up at Tulsa Nationals at 55 pounds. Presley said she loves wrestling because, “It makes you a better person in life.”
Kenzi Estrada, Nic Estrada’s daughter, won the Tulsa Nationals Championship at 100 pounds. She said she loves wrestling because, “You get to learn cool moves and you get to see all your friends.”
Kenzi and Presley also placed third in the team race of the United States Junior Open Championship in Oklahoma City on January 1, 2021 and the Battle of the Belt 7u Girls Team Champions on December 19, 2020. In those tournaments, the teams they competed against could have five to ten girls in their age group.
"Sperry Wrestling Club hasn't won a team title at Tulsa Nationals since 1992 and 1993 when my team won it back to back years," Williams said. "It is so rewarding to watch these girls be the ones to bring the title back to Sperry."
The team is growing quickly and currently has seven members. They also have a lot of girls that come from other areas to drop in and practice.
"These girls fight very hard," Williams said. "Most of the girls aren't force to wrestle by their parents, like some boys are. These girls are wrestling because they want to and have something to prove."
Williams is excited for the future of the club. He said, “These lady Pirates are working hard and are excited to try to compete for a state title in February!”