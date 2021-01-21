The elementary Sperry girls wrestling club are National Champions!

The seven and under team competed at the prestigious Tulsa Nationals tournament held on January 14th through 16th under the coaching of Cody Williams and Nic Estrada. They came away with a Champion and a runner-up. The tournament is known as the toughest in the world with 2500 wrestlers from 47 states.

Presley Williams, Cody Williams’ daughter, was a runner-up at Tulsa Nationals at 55 pounds. Presley said she loves wrestling because, “It makes you a better person in life.”

Kenzi Estrada, Nic Estrada’s daughter, won the Tulsa Nationals Championship at 100 pounds. She said she loves wrestling because, “You get to learn cool moves and you get to see all your friends.”

Kenzi and Presley also placed third in the team race of the United States Junior Open Championship in Oklahoma City on January 1, 2021 and the Battle of the Belt 7u Girls Team Champions on December 19, 2020. In those tournaments, the teams they competed against could have five to ten girls in their age group.