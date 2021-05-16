 Skip to main content
Sperry Class of 2021 Graduates
Sperry Class of 2021 Graduates

Sperry’s Class of 2021 graduated on Friday, May 14. The class motto is, “Miles may separate us, but memories will always bind us.”

The valedictorians and salutatorians each address those in attendance.  Many spoke of their fond memories of growing up in Sperry, the importance of friends and family, and fun times they had at Sperry High School. They also spoke of the challenges that this senior class had faced including the teacher walk-out, the flood, and the pandemic.

Congratulations to the Sperry High School Class of 2021!

Valedictorians

Allyn Barnett

Emily Carlson

Hannah Miller

Caitlin Parker

Aubrey Sayre

Madison Sutton

Isabel Thoendel

Salutatorians

Jayden Bridgeman

Alyssa Wildcat

Class of 2021

Samira Leann Khaled Al-Otaibi

Allyn Elizabeth Barnett

Eli Thomas Benham

Hunter Dalton Blevins

Brittany Lynn Boyd

Janel Elizabeth Bridgeman

Jayden Nelson Bridgeman

Marcus Glen Ray Brooks

Gabriel Donavin Brown

Emily Renee Carlson

Jose Luis Chavez, II

Connor David Cosgrave

Lory R. Doshier

Hannah Rose Fine

Zander Aiden Ford

Joey Hamilton

Shane Lee Henry

Cheyenne Paige Herring

Jasmine Dawn Herrington

Seth Allen Jackson

Raydriene Lasanan0Alani Johnson

Landon Cade Juby

Hunter Ray Justice

Braytin Mae Kuykendall

Jared Wayne Lytle

Jesus Reiniery Mairena

Donovan Michael Mayo

Marquae DeShawn McGowan

Sierrah Michelle McGrath

Mason Joseph Meyer

Hailey DeAnn Miller

Hannah Lynn Miller

Hayleigh Nicole Miller

Mikayla Janae O’Field

Jesse Olea

Tajahae Ka’Rin Owens

Traci Renee Palmer

Caitlin Elizabeth Parker

Aleah Brooke Rosser

Aubrey Nicole Sayre

Sydney Lynn Sherrill

Corley Jacob Smith

Jacob Allen Smith

Autom Marie Sproles

Madison Reilly Sutton

Travis Lee Swalley

Isabel Ann Toendel

Madison Laine Thompson

Nathan Michael Thompson

Rodney Gene Weathers

Nicholas Ryan Wensman

Caleb Joseph West

Alyssa Raven Kay Wildcat

Kyron Dale Woodall

Ivey Kaylee Yardley

Jaycee Ann Zamarripa

Robert Zuniga, II

