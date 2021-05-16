Sperry Class of 2021 Graduates

Sperry’s Class of 2021 graduated on Friday, May 14. The class motto is, “Miles may separate us, but memories will always bind us.”
The valedictorians and salutatorians each address those in attendance. Many spoke of their fond memories of growing up in Sperry, the importance of friends and family, and fun times they had at Sperry High School. They also spoke of the challenges that this senior class had faced including the teacher walk-out, the flood, and the pandemic.
Congratulations to the Sperry High School Class of 2021!
Valedictorians
Allyn Barnett
Emily Carlson
Hannah Miller
Caitlin Parker
Aubrey Sayre
Madison Sutton
Isabel Thoendel
Salutatorians
Jayden Bridgeman
Alyssa Wildcat
Class of 2021
Samira Leann Khaled Al-Otaibi
Allyn Elizabeth Barnett
Eli Thomas Benham
Hunter Dalton Blevins
Brittany Lynn Boyd
Janel Elizabeth Bridgeman
Jayden Nelson Bridgeman
Marcus Glen Ray Brooks
Gabriel Donavin Brown
Emily Renee Carlson
Jose Luis Chavez, II
Connor David Cosgrave
Lory R. Doshier
Hannah Rose Fine
Zander Aiden Ford
Joey Hamilton
Shane Lee Henry
Cheyenne Paige Herring
Jasmine Dawn Herrington
Seth Allen Jackson
Raydriene Lasanan0Alani Johnson
Landon Cade Juby
Hunter Ray Justice
Braytin Mae Kuykendall
Jared Wayne Lytle
Jesus Reiniery Mairena
Donovan Michael Mayo
Marquae DeShawn McGowan
Sierrah Michelle McGrath
Mason Joseph Meyer
Hailey DeAnn Miller
Hannah Lynn Miller
Hayleigh Nicole Miller
Mikayla Janae O’Field
Jesse Olea
Tajahae Ka’Rin Owens
Traci Renee Palmer
Caitlin Elizabeth Parker
Aleah Brooke Rosser
Aubrey Nicole Sayre
Sydney Lynn Sherrill
Corley Jacob Smith
Jacob Allen Smith
Autom Marie Sproles
Madison Reilly Sutton
Travis Lee Swalley
Isabel Ann Toendel
Madison Laine Thompson
Nathan Michael Thompson
Rodney Gene Weathers
Nicholas Ryan Wensman
Caleb Joseph West
Alyssa Raven Kay Wildcat