Sperry Class of 2021 Graduates

Sperry’s Class of 2021 graduated on Friday, May 14. The class motto is, “Miles may separate us, but memories will always bind us.”

The valedictorians and salutatorians each address those in attendance. Many spoke of their fond memories of growing up in Sperry, the importance of friends and family, and fun times they had at Sperry High School. They also spoke of the challenges that this senior class had faced including the teacher walk-out, the flood, and the pandemic.