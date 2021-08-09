Sperry Child Nutrition free and reduced lunch policy for 2021-2022

Children from households whose income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free or reduced-price meals. Application forms are being sent to all homes with a letter to parents or guardians. To apply for free or reduced-price meals households should fill out the application and return it to the school. Additional copies are available at the principal’s office in each school. The information provided on the application is confidential and will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by school or other program officials. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.

For school officials to determine eligibility, households receiving SNAP or “Temporary Assistance to Needy Families” (TANF) or “Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations” (FDPIR) must list each child’s name, the related SNAP, TANF, or FDPIR case number, and the signature of an adult household member. If you do not list a SNAP or TANF or FDPIR case number for all the children you are applying for, then the application must have the children’s names, the names of all household members, the amount of income each person received last month and where it came from, the signature of an adult household member, and that adult’s social security number or mark the box if the adult does not have a social security number. Foster children also categorically qualify for free meals/milk, regardless of the child’s income. If you have foster children living with you and wish to apply for such meals or milk for them, please complete the application as instructed.