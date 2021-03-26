 Skip to main content
Sperry Board of Education holding special meeting March 30

The Sperry Board of Education will be holding a special meeting on March 30, 2021 at noon in the Sperry Public Schools Board Room, 400 W. Main Street.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

