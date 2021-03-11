Sperry Board of Education changes April meeting date

The Sperry Board of Education has changed the date of the regular meeting that was originally scheduled for 13th day of April, 2021, at 6:00 pm.

The new date for the regular meeting is the12th day of April, 2021, at 6:00 pm, and the will be conducted at the Sperry High School in the High School Commons located at 400 West Main Street in Sperry.

This notice was filed with the county clerk on the 10th day of March, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. This notice was provided more than 10 days in advance of the new meeting date.