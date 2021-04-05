Sperry Band Members Qualify for MEOBDA Honor Band

Sperry Schools will be well-represented at April’s Mid-East Oklahoma Band Directors’ (MEOBDA) Honor Band performances in Wagoner.
Students from 35 schools ranging in size from small to large recently auditioned before a panel of judges. Sperry High School and Middle School sent 26 student musicians for an audition. Twenty-five of the Sperry students earned a chair or a place as alternate.
There are honor bands for seventh grade, junior high (8th and 9th grade) and high school, said Sperry Schools Band Director Makayla West.
The 25 Sperry Honor Band students will travel to Wagoner April 5-6 (Friday and Saturday) to rehearse and then perform a concert.
Below are the Sperry students who qualified for Honor Band by grade.
High School Band
Seniors: Jared Lytle, bass clarinet, 1st chair. Zander Ford, euphonium, 2nd chair. Juniors: Heather Minton, trumpet, 11th chair. Sophomores: Emery Edgar, alto saxophone, 3rd chair. Jace Million, trumpet, 7th chair . Lizzy Riggs, trombone, 7th chair. Jayde Martinez, clarinet, 12th chair.
Junior High Band
9th grade: Abby Mayo, bassoon, 1st chair. Allysen Dean, bass clarinet, 1st chair. Aiyana Million, trombone, 2nd chair. Autumn Stewart, tuba, 2nd chair. Erin Stewart, clarinet, 2nd chair. 8th grade: Chris Akers, French horn, 1st chair. Chase Ford, percussion, 1st chair. Kaylee Silkey, flute, 2nd chair. Isabel Edgar, French horn, 3rd chair. Weston Preslar, tuba, 3rd chair. Callie Wilson, trombone, 4th chair. Cailyn Tillman, flute, 6th chair. Piper Briggs, clarinet 14th chair.
Seventh Grade Band
Kamya Barret, alto saxophone, 1st chair. Sirenna Mayo, flute, 3rd chair. Jessica Mathis, flute, 7th chair. Waydon Ingram, clarinet, 6th chair. Keyara Flemings, alto saxophone 2nd alternate.
Ms West said, "I am so proud of all of our students that are participating this year. It was a really difficult year to commit to working hard and having a quality audition. Our students really stepped up and prepared to perform well. I am so excited that so many students made the band.”