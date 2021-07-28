Sperry Back to School Nights for August, 2021

Educators know how valuable families are to student learning. Back to School Night is the opportunity to meet parents/guardians and begin building relationships. At Sperry, we want to ensure families have the opportunity to meet their child’s teacher prior to school starting. Because the safety of our staff, students, and families is our top priority, Back to School Night will be conducted in a manner that limits indoor gatherings in an effort to prevent spreading the COVID-19 virus. Back to School Night will be conducted as outlined below:
PRE-K AND KINDERGARTEN:
Pre-K and Kindergarten parents/guardians will be contacted by their child's teacher to set up individual appointments.
1ST GRADE THROUGH 5TH GRADE:
Sperry Elementary will be conducting a limited version of Back to School Night. This will be a “drive-through” event at which families remain in their cars and classroom teachers distribute welcome packets and/or important resources curbside. Parents may bring their child’s school supplies in a closed bag with their child’s name and the teacher’s name clearly labeled.
The Drive-Through Back to School Night will take place in the high school parking lot in front of the Field House for students in 1st-3rd grade and in the intermediate parking lot for grades 4th-5th grade. Signs in the parking lot will direct families to the appropriate line.
First grade students will meet their teachers from 6:00 PM—8:00 PM on August 9, at the Field House parking lot.
Second and 3rd grade students will meet their teachers from 6:00 PM—8:00 PM on August 10, at the Field House parking lot.
Fourth and 5th grade students will meet their teachers from 6:00 PM—8:00 PM on August 10, in the Intermediate School parking lot.
6TH GRADE THROUGH 12TH GRADE:
Parents/guardians of students in 6th-12th grade can call the middle school and/or high school office to schedule a conference via phone, Google Meets, or an individual, in-person meeting with their child’s teachers.