Sperry Announces 2021-2022 District Teacher of the Year

Mrs. Amy Wolf has taught 16 of her 18 years as an English teacher at Sperry High School. She has taught sophomore and senior English throughout her time at Sperry, including Pre-Advanced Placement English and Advanced Placement English Literature and Composition. Mrs. Wolf recently transitioned into the high school counseling position.

Mrs. Wolf noted that with both parents having been educators themselves, she “knew from a young age” the likelihood she, too, would enter that profession. She saw that “education can be fun, inspirational, and life-changing,” and found much to learn from literature. “By the time I was ready for college,” Mrs. Wolf recalled, “I knew I could be an educator who used my love of English and reading to inspire young minds to explore their inner voice and achieve their highest potentials.”

A former student of Mrs. Wolf noted, “Mrs. Wolf makes English fun and uses a hands-on approach to elicit excitement from the class.”

Sperry High School principal, Richard Akin, said, “I am extremely impressed with Mrs. Wolf’s ability to get students in her class actively engaged in learning and how she brings print to life in her class.” He pointed out that she is also well-respected by her peers, as “she is very knowledgeable in her content area and is willing to lend a helping hand whenever she is needed.”

“Mrs. Wolf has long been an important asset to Sperry High School’s staff,” Sperry School Superintendent, Dr. Brian Beagles, said. “English instruction is a cornerstone of preparing students for college, career, and citizenship, and Mrs. Wolf is a cornerstone of Sperry’s instructional staff.”

As the District Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Wolf will complete the application for the Oklahoma State Teacher of the Year. Teachers of the Year from each district are eligible for the honor which will be decided in the fall of next school year.