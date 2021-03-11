Sperry Announces 2020-2021 District Teacher of the Year

Mr. Anthony “Tony” Winefield has been teaching at Sperry for the past six of his 30 years in teaching. He has taught middle school geography and American history as well as high school American history, Oklahoma history, government, Advanced Placement U.S. Government, journalism, yearbook, and desktop publishing. He has also coached a variety of middle school and high school athletic teams. With such a range of teaching experience, it is not surprising that he was recently honored with the title of 2020-2021 Sperry District Teacher of the Year.

Mr. Winefield was a sports writer for five years before going back to college to add courses for a teaching degree. Mr. Winefield noted in his first years of teaching, his principal helped him “see the impact a good teacher can have on students, and by extension, their futures.” This obviously influence Mr. Winefield greatly, because in the past 30 years he has influenced the future of a great many students. “Sometimes,” Mr. Winefield said, “out of the blue, I’ll get an email, a text, or even a visit from a past student who thanks me for something I did or said that affected them in a positive way.” Mr. Winefield noted that his teaching strategy may seem awkward at times, but he believes he must “communicate with students on their level and meet them where they are, academically and otherwise. I have to get through to each of them, and it might take different strategies to do so.”