Sperry 4th grade school supply list
Skiatook school supplies
Lindsey Chastain

1-24 count box of Crayola crayons (no jumbo)
1 package of colored pencils
1 package of disposable mechanical pencils with lead
1 package of highlighters
1 pair of scissors (adult size)
2 glue sticks
2 containers of antibacterial wipes
1 box of facial tissues
1 roll of paper towels
Backpack (standard size, no wheels)
1 composition notebook
6 wide-ruled, single subject, solid color spiral notebooks (no black) 3 plastic folders with pockets
2 packages of wide-ruled notebook paper
48 #2 wooden pencils
2 hand held pencil sharpeners
1 zipper bag for pencils
1 box gallon size slider zip-top bags
1 white 3-ring binder, 2” wide 

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

