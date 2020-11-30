Sperry 4-H members recognized at Tulsa County Achievement Banquet

Sperry 4-H members recognized at the Tulsa County Achievement Banquet. Though the banquet looked different this year due to Covid regulations, Sperry chapter was still able to gather and cheer one another on as they received their medals and special awards. Club was able to gather and have fellowship and watch via Zoom and awards presented while names were called out. Sperry 4-H Club is lead by Ronny Harvey. The club received the Bronze Banner Club Award this year.
Ceirra Gains - Gold medal for Swine, Gateway sign for 1st year record book and special award for Outstanding Jr. Ag and Natural Resources.
Ellie Martin - Bronze medal for Swine and Gateway sign for 1st year record book.
Riley McClure - Bronze medal for Swine and Gateway sign for 1st year record book.
Miranda Ware - recognized for her senior year and 6 years in Sperry 4-H
Jake Thomas - Bronze medal for Swine and special award Senior Engineering and Technology Award.
Landen Wood - Gold medal for Beef, special award Agriculture and Natural Resources Award. Landen was also chosen as 2020-2021 Song and Recreational Leader for Tulsa County 4-H.
Braden Robbins - Gold for Achievement (Swine, Leadership and Citizenship) and Special award Clover Award. Braden was also chosen as 2020-2021 Financial Strategist Leader for Tulsa County 4-H.
