Sperry 4-H members recognized at Tulsa County Achievement Banquet

Sperry 4-H members recognized at the Tulsa County Achievement Banquet. Though the banquet looked different this year due to Covid regulations, Sperry chapter was still able to gather and cheer one another on as they received their medals and special awards. Club was able to gather and have fellowship and watch via Zoom and awards presented while names were called out. Sperry 4-H Club is lead by Ronny Harvey. The club received the Bronze Banner Club Award this year.