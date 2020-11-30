Sperry 4-H honors veterans
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 83 in Skiatook with 121 active cases. Sperry added 26 new cases and has 46 active cases. Osage…
- Updated
Although the calendar shows that winter doesn’t start until December 21, Nature’s winter begins on the 1st.
- Updated
Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from November 1…
Even a global pandemic won’t stop Kathy Garza from her mission of feeding those in need through Heaven Sent Food Pantry.
- Updated
NORMAN, OKLA. – Sixty students eligible to graduate in December from the University of Oklahoma maintained perfect 4.0 grade-point averages th…
- Updated
For the upcoming flu season, flu vaccination will be very important to reduce flu because it can help reduce the overall impact of respiratory…
- Updated
- Updated
Celebrate Recovery has come to Skiatook with the goal of helping people.
- Updated
Angela Garrison of Sperry, Oklahoma, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective al…