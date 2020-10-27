Sperry 4-H brings home awards from Tulsa State Fair

Sperry's FFA recently competed at the Tulsa State Fair and brought home many awards.

Memori Robbins said, "The Tulsa State Fair looked a little different this year but members of Sperry 4-H chapter still came in strong with all their show projects."

Elle Martin placed first in her class of Dexter cows and third in the Dexter cow division. Kelsie Thomas and Haden Ware placed second in their classes with their Dexters. Cale Harvey placed third with his Dexter.

Miranda Ware also showed her Dexter calf and placed first in class with her Shorthorn heifer. Beaden Robbins placed first in class with his Dexter heifer and also competed with his Hereford gilt, Duroc barrow and commercial heifer. He placed fourth with the commercial heifer.

Landon Wood placed fifth with his Hereford Steer Wolly Bully and also showed his Hereford heifers and broiler chickens. Bree Stringfellow also competed with her broiler chickens.

Ceirra Gains placed tenth in her class with her Spot gilt and Chase Myers showed his Hereford heifer.

