Sperry 3rd grade school supply list

2-24 count box of Crayola crayons (no jumbo) 1 package of colored pencils
1 pair of scissors (small, pointed tip)
12 glue sticks
2 containers of antibacterial wipes 1 roll of paper towels
Backpack (standard size, no wheels) 1 spiral notebook
2 packages of wide-ruled notebook paper 2 plastic folders with brads and pockets 48 #2 wooden pencils
1 hand held pencil sharpener
1 zipper bag for pencils 1 box of facial tissues
1 3-ring binder, 1” wide
