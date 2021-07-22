Sperry 2nd grade school supply list

2-24 count box of Crayola crayons (no jumbo) 1 box of thick washable markers, basic colors 1-12 count package of colored pencils
1 pair of scissors (small, pointed tip)
12 glue sticks
2 containers of antibacterial wipes
1 box of facial tissues
Backpack (standard size, no wheels)
1” 3-ring hardback binder
1 spiral notebook (wide ruled)
5 plastic folders with brads (blue, orange, green, black, red) 2 paper folders without brads (solid colors)
48 #2 wooden pencils
1 roll of paper towels
2 pink erasers
1 school box
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
