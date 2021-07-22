Sperry 1st grade school supply list

4-24 count box of Crayola crayons (no jumbo) 1 box of thick washable markers, basic colors 1 pair of scissors (small, pointed tip)
12 glue sticks
1 package of wet wipes
2 containers of antibacterial wipes 1 box of facial tissues
Backpack (standard size, no wheels) 1” 3-ring hardback binder
2 spiral notebook (wide ruled)
2 heavy duty folders w/pockets
48 #2 wooden pencils
2 pink erasers
1 small school box
Girls: 1 roll of paper towels
Boys: 1 box of sandwich size slider-zip-top bags
