Sperry 1st grade school supply list
Skiatook school supplies
Lindsey Chastain

4-24 count box of Crayola crayons (no jumbo) 1 box of thick washable markers, basic colors 1 pair of scissors (small, pointed tip)
12 glue sticks

1 package of wet wipes
2 containers of antibacterial wipes 1 box of facial tissues
Backpack (standard size, no wheels) 1” 3-ring hardback binder
2 spiral notebook (wide ruled)
2 heavy duty folders w/pockets
48 #2 wooden pencils
2 pink erasers
1 small school box

Girls: 1 roll of paper towels
Boys: 1 box of sandwich size slider-zip-top bags 

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

