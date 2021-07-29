Some Oklahoma hospitals overrun with new COVID patients as state sees more than 8,000 new cases in a week

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance Tuesday, July 27, 2021 to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with high transmission of Covid-19, which includes nearly two-thirds of all US counties.

It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 32 in Skiatook with 63 active cases. Sperry added 2 new cases in the past week and has 12 active cases. There are 9,886 active cases in the state as of July 28, 2021.

There are 34,603,919 cases reported in the United States and 611,414 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,833 up from 1,801 a week ago. 1,770 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 17.